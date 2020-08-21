WEDNESDAY, AUg. 19
6:57 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a restraining order violation in Elgin.
10:09 a.m. — An Island City resident on the 10800 block of Walton Road reported a burglary. A deputy responded and took a report.
2:12 p.m. — Denny’s, 2604 Island Ave., La Grande, reported receiving a fake $50 bill. Law enforcement responded and cited Alexander William Dooley, 21, for forgery.
4:49 p.m. — A caller asked La Grande police to conduct a welfare check on someone. An officer contacted the caller and referred them to the Oregon Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services.
6:17 p.m. — A caller reported people were camping by the Grande Ronde River in the area of the 3200 block of Walnut Street, La Grande.
THURSDAY, Aug. 20
9:37 a.m. — A La Grande resident on the 2000 block of Fir Street asked to speak to an officer about an ongoing issue of dogs barking.
10:55 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square at the intersection of Adams Avenue and Fourth Street for a disturbance. Police warned one person for disorderly conduct.
12:26 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 66100 block of Dark Canyon Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
2:51 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Fifth Street on a call about a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and turned the situation over to the Center for Human Development Inc., which handles mental health and other issues.
10:03 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2400 block of Adams Avenue for a domestic disturbance and took a report for a restraining order violation.
