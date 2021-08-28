Wednesday, Aug. 25
8:16 a.m. — A caller reported drug paraphernalia on the 65300 block of Courtney Lane, Imbler. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact, took information and arranged for extra patrols.
9:09 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a transient camp on the 2600 block of Island Avenue. An officer made contact with the caller and took information.
10:18 a.m. — A La Grande resident asked to speak to law enforcement regarding fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
12:27 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop. An officer made contact and logged information.
4:07 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported computer fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
5:13 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible intoxicated driver on Willow Street. Officers responded and counseled the driver, who was not impaired.
8:09 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 204 and Valley View Road on a report of a deer that was injured after a vehicle hit it. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and euthanized the deer.
10:35 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about youths playing loud music at the high school parking lot, 708 K Ave. An officer responded and advised the group to keep it down.
11:29 p.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of H Avenue reported a disturbance at a neighbor’s place. Officers responded, found people were arguing and the parties agreed to separate for the night.
11:55 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 800 block of Grandy Avenue, La Grande. Police responded but the suspect was no longer on scene. Officers planned to follow up.
Thursday, Aug. 26
4:08 a.m. — A caller complained about noise from a residence on the 1900 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and resolved the situation.
12:43 p.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose in the area of 69100 Summerville Road, Summerville.
3:24 p.m. — A caller reported harassment at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. Law enforcement made contact and took information.
7:40 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a dog bite on the 1700 block of Claire Street. An officer responded and will follow up.
8:17 p.m. — A caller reported finding a dog at Y Avenue and Spruce Street, La Grande.
8:46 p.m. — A caller reported finding a dog on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. There was no information to indicate if this was the same dog as the earlier call.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Aug. 17 — A trooper arrested Christopher Wayne Jackson, 38, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Aug. 22 — A trooper stopped a driver on Highway 82 near milepost 11, La Grande, for tossing a cigarette onto the road. The trooper cited Jennifer Lee Allen, 56, for throwing burning material from a vehicle and for driving without a license.
