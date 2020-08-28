WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26
9:56 a.m. — A caller reported a cow on the loose on the 66700 block of End Road, Summerville. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the owner to retrieve the cow.
2 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible animal neglect at North Bellwood and East Delta streets, Union.
2:40 p.m. — A resident on the 1200 block of Conklin Road, Cove, asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy about an ongoing issue with a neighbor.
5:44 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane on a report of a juvenile who was out of control. Police talked to the juvenile.
9:02 p.m. — A caller reported a possible intoxicated driver on the 60600 block of Livestock Road, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and arrested a 26-year-old man for driving with a suspended license.
THURSDAY, AUG. 27
1:53 a.m. — La Grande police received a report from the 2300 block of Spruce Street of teens out after curfew. An officer responded and warned three teens about the violation.
11:12 a.m. — A caller reported a disturbance between a landlord and a tenant in Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
3:14 p.m. — A caller reported livestock on the 72100 block of Highway 82, Elgin. The animals were located safe on nearby property.
5:06 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of two aggressive dogs on the loose on the 1500 block of 26th Street. The dogs were gone by the time an officer arrived.
8:11 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 600 block of 16th Street on a call about trespassing. An officer ended up taking a report for possible elder abuse.
11:29 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of someone suffering a mental or emotional crisis on the 3200 block of Alder Street. An officer found the person was fine and provided the people involved with a ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.