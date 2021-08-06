Wednesday, Aug. 4
9:11 a.m. — La Grande police responded to May Lane and Riddle Road on a report of a careless driver. Officers determined people were arguing but they were OK.
11 a.m. — A caller reported a dog chased deer in the area of 62200 Tamarack Springs Lane, Summerville. An animal enforcement officer made contact and will follow up.
4:03 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported possible fraud. An officer made contact and took information.
5:13 p.m. — A caller reported a group of boys at Willow Elementary School, 1305 N. Willow St., La Grande, harassed two girls. An officer responded and spoke with several parties who said they were all fine.
5:23 p.m. — A caller reported a dog bite victim went to the medical clinic on Fourth Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took a report.
7:18 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Palmer Avenue and First Street on a report of a male speeding on a golf cart on the street. An officer found the golf cart driver and issued a warning.
8:47 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to a business at the La Grande Town Center, 2212 Island Ave., La Grande, and warned a person for disorderly conduct.
10:24 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance on the 2900 block of Third Street. An officer responded and arrested Carlos Manuel Mielke, 39, for disorderly conduct and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Thursday, Aug. 5
1:04 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Officer found the situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest and gave options to the parties.
9:53 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a possible disturbance on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin, and counseled two people.
10:20 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a residence on the 500 block of North 11th Avenue, Elgin. A deputy made contact and explained options.
11:25 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Highway 237, Union, for a male in the road. The deputy counseled him about disorderly conduct.
11:52 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report for child abuse in Union.
5:28 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of child neglect. An officer responded and will follow up.
8:02 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a fallen tree on the 2500 block of Second Street. An officer responded and police contacted Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative.
9:37 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of O Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
9:58 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
