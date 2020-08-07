WEDNESDAY, Aug. 5
7:53 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft from a cabin about a mile past Pilcher Creek Reservoir, North Powder. The sheriff’s office agreed to provide extra patrols.
10:29 a.m. — A caller in Island City reported possible stalking. The Union County Sheriff’s Office took down the information.
1:41 p.m. — An Elgin caller reported possible child abuse. A Union County sheriff’s deputy talked to the person and planned for follow up.
3 p.m. — A caller reported malfunctioning railroad arms at the crossing at Highway 203 and Pierce Road, La Grande.
8:05 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1200 block of Eighth Street on a report of an assault. Officers determined the circumstances did not warrant an arrest.
10:13 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle crash at Monroe Lane and Hunter Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and arrested Jessica Adreana Duffy, 23, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
THURSDAY, Aug. 6
8:59 a.m. — A caller reported finding drug paraphernalia on the 600 block of 18th Street, La Grande. An officer arrived and removed the paraphernalia.
10:06 a.m. — A person refused to wear a mask at Bi-Mart, 2510 Adams Ave., La Grande. The business called for police, but the person left even before dispatchers could tell an officer.
1:12 p.m. — A La Grande caller reported a burglary at a shed on the 2100 block of Cove Avenue.
2:47 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on the 1000 block of Galveston Street, Elgin.
7:31 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash on the 63600 block of Standley Lane, La Grande, and arrested Melissa Sue Jones, 42, for DUII.
7:38 p.m. — A caller reported possible dog neglect on the 600 block of 18th Street, La Grande.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.