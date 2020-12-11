Wednesday, Dec. 9
8:23 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 600 block of Y Avenue on a report of harassment. An officer made contact and took a request for extra patrols.
1:34 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin. A deputy responded, separated the parties and determined this did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
3:02 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance involving juveniles at Jackson Avenue and Spruce Street. Officers responded and counseled the juveniles.
4:21 p.m. — Someone waved down a La Grande police officer and reported a person was yelling and causing a scene on the 200 block of Fir Street. An officer found the subject, who was waiting for the Union County Warming Station to open.
4:48 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Island Avenue on a report of a disturbance between a male and female. Officers arrested Jay Shawn Johnson Jr., 29, on a Washington state warrant for escape.
5:15 p.m. — A caller reported a female was unplugging and tearing up the Christmas lights in front of Mamacita's International Grill, 1019 Adams Ave., La Grande. Police checked the area but did not find the subject.
5:29 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a female who stole a pizza and refused to leave the La Grande Inn, 2612 Island Ave. Police trespassed her and sent the pizza back to Domino's.
9:46 p.m. — A caller reported a possible broken sewer main on the 700 block of Albany Street, Elgin.
Thursday, Dec. 10
10:32 a.m. — An Elgin resident complained about stray cats in the area of the 1900 block of Highway 204. The animal enforcement officer contacted the person and explained options.
11:31 a.m. — A caller asked to speak to a law enforcement officer regarding the theft of a vehicle in October in the area of Interstate 84 and Highway 203, La Grande. A Union County sheriff's deputy contacted the caller.
1:03 p.m. — A La Grande resident on Grandy Avenue asked to speak to an officer regarding an ongoing issue with an aggressive dog. The animal enforcement officer contacted the person and will follow up.
4:24 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of someone tattooing without a license on the 1700 block of North Albany Street. An officer made contact and referred the case to Oregon Occupational Safety and Health.
11:23 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of an assault. The subject did not want to press charges, and the circumstances did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
11:26 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the first block of Depot Street on a report of a suspicious person. Officers arrested Michelle Rene Daniels, 56, for second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with making a report and resisting arrest. Police also arrested her on a Umatilla County probation violation warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.