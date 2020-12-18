Wednesday, Dec. 16
8:35 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vandalism on the 1200 block of Birch Street, Elgin. A deputy responded and took a report.
12:19 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a firearm from the first block of Highway 244, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy tried to contact the subject and left a message.
12:45 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault on the 2000 block of Third Street. An officer made contact and explained options.
2:36 p.m. — La Grande police stopped a vehicle in the area of Portland Street and Cove Avenue and arrested Mitchell Clifton Carter, 38, for driving while suspended, driving under the influence of intoxicants, possession and delivery of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
10:37 p.m. — A caller reported a careless driver in the area of Buchanan Lane and Walton Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the driver.
Thursday, Dec. 17
11:39 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 600 block of North 15th Avenue, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and resolved the situation.
3:01 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a forgery from the 1800 block of Second Street.
6:27 p.m. — A caller in Union reported possible harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined this was an internet scam.
7:28 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Newport Avenue, Imbler, on a report of a juvenile disturbance. The deputy counseled the parent and juvenile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.