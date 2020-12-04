Wednesday, Dec. 3
6:11 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a suspicious person. Officers made contact with the individual, who agreed to move along.
9:13 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of theft on the 900 block of Foster Street, Cove. A deputy contacted the caller and took a report.
11:09 a.m. — A La Grande resident asked for law enforcement contact regarding feral cats in the area of the 1700 block of I Avenue. The animal enforcement officer responded and explained options.
2:13 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 63100 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance. A deputy arrested Jesse Joe Shodin, 46, for violating a restraining order.
6:53 p.m. — A caller reported trespassers at the Grange property on Gekeler Lane, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and resolved the situation.
10:58 p.m. — A caller reported an open door on the 200 block of North Third Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, and the individual agreed to shut the door.
Thursday, Dec. 4
7:30 a.m. — A caller reported a deer stuck in a fence on the 200 block of Galveston Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and removed the deer.
9:39 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible animal neglect on Crescent Road, Imbler. The animal enforcement officer made contact and will follow up.
2:21 p.m. — A caller reported people trespassing on the 63100 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, and the subjects agreed to leave.
5:59 p.m. — La Grande police receive a report of a sex crime.
8:33 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on the 10100 block of Emily Drive, La Grande. Deputies responded and will follow up.
