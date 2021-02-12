Wednesday, Feb. 10
6:51 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 1500 block of X Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
7:48 a.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of a restraining order violation on the 2300 block of Spruce Street, La Grande. Police will follow up.
9:10 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 2300 block of Q Avenue, La Grande. An officer contacted the subject, but then made no report.
6:03 p.m. — An Elgin resident on the 1100 block of Alder Street reported telephonic harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
7:04 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1700 block of Spruce Street on a domestic disturbance call. An officer took a report.
7:39 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3200 block of Union Street on a domestic disturbance call. Officers warned one person for disorderly conduct.
Thursday, Feb. 11
8:58 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
10:09 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2500 block of Second Street for a domestic disturbance and took a report.
12:06 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and determined this was an argument. Police separated and counseled the parties involved.
2:46 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a weapons violation on the 53600 block of Jimmy Creek Road, North Powder. A deputy made contact and took information.
7 p.m. — A caller on the 1400 block of Adele Terrace, Elgin, reported a restraining order violation. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
Friday, Feb. 12
12:45 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2800 block of First Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
2:28 a.m. — A caller reported a person causing a disturbance on the 2100 block of Maple Street, La Grande. Officers responded and determined the person was suffering a mental health crisis.
