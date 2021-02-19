Wednesday, Feb. 17
1:35 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of X Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrested Katherine Danielle Ibarra, 38, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
11:23 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a vehicle parked on the sidewalk. An officer responded and issued a citation.
1:22 p.m. — A caller reported a dog on the loose on the 400 block of F Street, North Powder. The animal enforcement officer responded and counseled the parties involved.
3:43 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible child neglect. An officer tried to contact the person and left a message.
5:07 p.m. — A caller in La Grande asked to speak to police about an assault and theft. An officer will follow up.
9:08 p.m. — A caller reported a hit-and-run at Ash Street and X Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and will follow up.
9:27 p.m. — La Grande police and a Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1500 block of Y Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Law enforcement counseled both parties.
Thursday, Feb. 18
8:25 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Cedar Street on a report of a disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
1:17 p.m. — A caller reported a safety hazard on the 400 block of Benton Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded, determined the problem was a cable and moved it out of the way.
4 p.m. — La Grande police received a report from Oregon Trail Trader Inc., 2312 Adams Ave., of a possible weapons violation. Detective will look into it.
6:09 p.m. — A caller reported an attempted burglary at a residence on the 1100 block of 11th Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and will provide extra patrols.
10:13 p.m. — A semitrailer at the Flying J Travel Center, 63276 Highway 203, La Grande, blocked traffic but was unable to move due to ice.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Feb. 13, 2:04 p.m. — A state trooper stopped a maroon Ford F-150 pickup on Interstate 84 near milepost 275 after the pickup passed a snowplow on the right, sideswiped the plow as it was removing snow and then kept on going. While no one was injured, the trooper cited the Ford’s driver, Martin Grant Duncan, 27, of Harvard, Illinois, for unsafe passing on the right and hit-and-run involving property damage.
