Wednesday, Feb. 24
7:53 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 700 block of Main Street, Union, on a report of a disturbance. Deputies took one juvenile into custody.
9:04 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Hall Street for a disturbance. Officers determined there was an argument concerning property.
9:48 a.m. — Emergency services responded to the 1100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, for a vehicle that wrecked into a building. Police took a report.
11:32 a.m. — A La Grande resident reported possible fraud. An officer made contact and will follow up.
4:36 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 1200 block of U Avenue, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrested one person.
9:52 p.m. — La Grande police returned to the same address on the 1200 block of U Avenue on a call about a no-contact order violation. Police took a report.
10:19 p.m. — A caller complained about noise from a residence on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and contacted the subject, who agreed to quiet down.
Thursday, Feb. 25
7:09 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy removed debris from the road on the 3100 block of Island Avenue, La Grande.
8:45 a.m. — A caller reported a possible restraining order violation on the 64100 block of Hunter Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
11:59 a.m. — A La Grande resident reported possible identity theft. An officer made contact and took information.
3:09 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sex crime outside La Grande. A deputy made contact and will follow up on the matter.
3:24 p.m. — La Grande police cited Orlan Gerald Dudek, 77, for two counts of felon in possession of a weapon.
8:21 p.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose at Hu-Na-Ha RV Park, 255 Cedar St., Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the cattle’s owners, who moved the animals.
Friday, Feb. 26
12:12 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 2000 block of H Avenue, La Grande. Police responded and took a report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.