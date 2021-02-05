Wednesday, Feb. 3
4:10 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about loud music on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. An officer responded. The resident agreed to turn down the volume.
4:37 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of Fourth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police contacted both parties.
8:42 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 70 block of Rapid Run Loop on a call about a domestic violence assault. Police took a report.
9:07 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a storage unit on the 1900 block of U Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
9:47 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary from a shop on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
3:59 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office at South Main Street and East Grande Street, Union, cited a 38-year-old man for failure to appear on a warrant for misdemeanor assault.
7:02 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1800 block of 26th Street for a domestic disturbance. Police arrested a 40-year-old man on an Oregon State Parole Board warrant for violating parole.
8:45 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles were causing a disturbance on the 400 block of Fir Street, La Grande. Police counseled the youths.
Thursday, Feb. 4
8:13 a.m. — A caller at Taco Bell, 11625 Island Ave., Island City, asked the Union County Sheriff’s Office for assistance with a transient. A deputy responded and gave options.
1:44 p.m. — La Grande police took a report of the theft of a bicycle on the 1800 block of 26th Street.
1:57 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Jason Michael Hill, 40, of La Grande, on warrants for failure to appear in five criminal cases against him, including for trespassing, theft and burglary.
5:49 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 53300 block of Jimmy Creek Road, North Powder, and arrested Orlan Gerald Dudek, 77, on a warrant for driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while suspended or revoked and hit-and-run involving property.
8:49 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a burglary alarm. An officer found the building was secure and there was no problem.
