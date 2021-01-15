Wednesday, Jan. 13
9:35 a.m. — La Grande police during a traffic stop at Second Street and Adams Avenue made contact with a runaway juvenile. Police released the juvenile to their father.
1:11 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person in the area of K Avenue and Second Street, La Grande, near the high school. An officer searched the area and did not find the person in question.
1:21 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 200 block of 20th Street reported possible fraud. An officer responded and took information.
4:47 p.m. — A caller on the 1300 block of South Main Street, Union, reported an ongoing problem with dogs at large. The animal enforcement officer checked the area but did not spot dogs on the loose.
8:01 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots or fireworks on the 62800 block of Fruitdale Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but found nothing suspicious.
Thursday, Jan. 14
3:59 a.m. — A La Grande resident on the 1800 block of Gekeler Lane reported receiving a strange phone call. An officer made contact and would provide extra patrols.
7:10 a.m. — A caller reported possible gunshots in the area of the 62300 block of Evergreen Road north of La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked out the scene and found the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife were hazing elk in the area.
9:26 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible restraining order violation on the 64100 block of Hunter Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and will follow up.
1:19 p.m. — La Grande police received a non-communicative 911 call from the 2000 block of Alder Street. Officers responded and separated the parties involved.
2:38 p.m. — A caller on the 10700 block of Island Avenue, Island City, reported the theft of a vehicle. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, but no one wanted to make a report at this time. The deputy still would try to find the vehicle.
4:56 p.m. — A caller reported littering on the 2900 block of Depot Street, La Grande. An officer responded and trespassed three people.
7:11 p.m. — A caller reported finding a puppy on the 1100 block of Detroit Street, Elgin. The dispatch center logged the information for the animal enforcement officer.
