Wednesday, Dec. 30
11:43 a.m. — A caller reported possible child neglect to La Grande police. An officer made contact and determined this was a civil situation.
1:11 p.m. — A Cove resident reported identity theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took down information.
4:57 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about dogs outside in a yard in the cold on the 2400 block of Empire Drive. The animal enforcement officer responded, and the dogs were no longer in the yard.
6:01 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on the 2100 block of Second Street, La Grande. Officers found the residence was clear and took a report.
6:46 p.m. — A caller on the 400 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported a guest who refused to leave. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
Thursday, Dec. 31
8:10 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Island Avenue on a reported possible restraining order violation. An officer gave options.
9:13 a.m. — A caller reported a theft on the 1900 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and will follow up.
1:36 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy reported a possible abandoned vehicle near milepost 12 on Highway 203, Medical Springs.
3:37 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles drinking alcohol on the 300 block of North Seventh Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but did not find the juveniles.
5:47 p.m — A caller on the 800 block of North First Street, Union, reported loud bangs. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined the sounds were from fireworks. Local law enforcement received multiple complaints during the night of gunshots and the like that were fireworks.
8:14 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Cable, 26, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
10:23 p.m. — A caller reported an intoxicated driver on Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer found the vehicle and determined the driver was not intoxicated but was having issues with their car.
Friday, Jan. 1
12:28 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a fight. An officer determined this was mutual combat.
2:17 a.m. — A caller reported a fight again on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. Local law enforcement determined this was an argument and separated the parties.
