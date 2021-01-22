Wednesday, Jan. 20
7:16 a.m. — A caller on the 900 block of C Avenue, La Grande, reported two dog bites. An officer responded and took a report.
8:49 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Q Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Police arrested Devan Ray Phillips, 25, on an Oregon state parole board warrant on an original charge of assault. Police also cited Phillips in lieu of lodging on a Clackamas County warrant for failure to appear on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering and fourth-degree assault and on local charges of domestic violence assault and felon in possession of a weapon.
1:17 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of a dead cow along McAlister Road, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer checked the area and found a dead deer but no cow.
5:23 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 900 block of Dogwood Street, Elgin, on an assault call. The deputy took a report.
9:05 p.m. — A resident on the 1800 block of Second Street, La Grande, reported a theft. An officer made contact and logged the report for information.
Thursday, Jan. 21
9:22 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft on the 10100 block of Wallowa Lake Highway, La Grande. A deputy made contact and will follow up.
12:24 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abandonment on the 1600 block of Y Avenue, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer made contact and will follow up.
12:38 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 2100 block of Linda Lane reported a theft from a mailbox. An officer responded and took a report.
12:56 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Spruce Street for a disturbance. An officer counseled the parties about disorderly conduct, and they each departed.
3:45 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2500 block of Third Street on a report of gunshots. An officer searched the area but found no source for the sound.
6:47 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle at West First Street and North E Street, Island City, and cited Robert Edward Chappelle, 49, on two Multnomah County warrants — one for criminal mischief and trespass, and the other for two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, fourth-degree assault and more.
11:08 p.m. — A resident on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported a theft. An officer made contact and determined this was a civil matter.
