Wednesday, Jan. 27
8:08 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of 13th Street on a report of possible fraud. An officer resolved the situation.
11:55 a.m. — A resident on the 67800 block of Craig Loop, Summerville, reported a hit-and-run to a fence. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and logged information.
2:33 p.m. — A caller on the 200 block of Terrace Avenue, La Grande, asked to speak to law enforcement about a possible restraining order violation and a welfare check. An officer will attempt to contact the other party.
3:46 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Adams Avenue for a female creating a disturbance. She moved on.
6:28 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 400 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a male waving around a shovel. The person told police he would go to the Union County Warming Station, 2008 Third St., Suite B, La Grande.
7:09 p.m. — A caller reported a man was yelling on the corner of Third Street and Adams Avenue, La Grande. Police arrived, and the man from the complaint about the shovel again said he would go to the warming station.
8:50 p.m. — Staff at the Union County Warming Station asked police to remove a person from the premises. Police responded and the person left for the night.
Thursday, Jan. 28
2:46 a.m. — A caller reported a female screaming at O Avenue and Cherry Street, La Grande. Officers checked the area but did not find anyone.
10:13 a.m. — A caller on the 62200 block of Peacock Road, La Grande, reported an aggressive dog. The animal enforcement responded and counseled the owners.
11:50 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of 11th Street on a burglary call and took a report.
12:30 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of U Avenue on a burglary call and took a report.
1:15 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a trailer from the 10 block of Highway 82, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
5:04 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers determined this was a landlord-tenant argument and provided options.
8:57 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Elgin address on a report of child abuse. A deputy took a report and contacted the Oregon Department of Human Services.
9:10 p.m. — La Grande police took a report of a sex crime and furnishing alcohol to minors.
