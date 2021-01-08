Wednesday, Jan. 6
8:06 a.m. — A caller reported vandalism to a vehicle on the 2500 block of May Lane, La Grande. An officer took a report.
11:03 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the first block of Depot Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police determined it was only an argument.
12:03 p.m. — A caller in Island City asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy regarding the location of a wanted person. A deputy took information.
12:14 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a minor in possession of marijuana in Union.
5:46 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of juveniles at Max Square throwing snow and rocks at passing vehicles. An officer responded and checked the area but found no suspects.
8:45 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy assisted an Oregon State Police trooper with removing a traffic hazard on Highway 82 near milepost 15.
Thursday, Jan. 7
8:55 a.m. — A caller on the 10800 block of South Walton Road, Island City, requested to talk with the animal enforcement officer regarding cats in a vehicle. The officer responded and helped provide care.
2:12 p.m. — An Elgin resident reported their child missing. A Union County sheriff’s deputy found the child was at school.
5:12 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check. An officer determined the subject was in Pendleton.
6:31 p.m. — Officers responded to First Street and N Avenue, La Grande, on a report of a juvenile disturbance. Officers gave juveniles rides, counseled them and notified the parents.
10:02 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy saw horses on the loose on the 58000 block of Godley Road, Union, and located their owner.
