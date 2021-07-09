Wednesday, July 7
5:08 a.m. — A caller reported backpacks with drug paraphernalia on the 2200 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande, near the bus station. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
7:22 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a the 800 block of Adams Avenue on a report of possible child neglect. Officers counseled one person.
8:29 a.m. — A La Grande resident reported a case of identity theft. An officer made contact and logged information.
10:28 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 600 block of Palmer Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and planned to follow up.
4:20 p.m. — A caller reported dogs on the 2400 block of R Avenue were in crates in the sun and without water. An animal enforcement officer checked the area but did not find the dogs.
4:27 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop at Island Avenue and Walton Road, Island City, arrested Richard Gene Raven, 21, on a Union County secret indictment warrant for first-degree theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
5:28 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an attempted assault at Riverside Park. An officer made contact and explained options.
9:20 p.m. — A caller reported fireworks in the area of Y Avenue and Birch Street, La Grande. An officer checked the area but did not find any fireworks.
9:21 p.m. — A caller on the 800 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande, reported a dog bit someone. An officer made contact and took a report.
10:11 p.m. — This scenario seems familiar. A caller reported fireworks in the area of Second Street and Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer searched the downtown area but found no fireworks.
Thursday, July 8
7:43 a.m. — A caller reported a cow was on Union Pacific Railroad property in Union.
11:06 a.m. — La Grande police placed a parking boot on a vehicle at Depot Street and Adams Avenue.
11:37 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 500 block of 16th Street on a report of an assault. Officers took a report.
2:58 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Legacy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 10705 Island Ave, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
7:19 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of gunshots in the area of Deal Canyon Lane. An officer searched the area but found nothing suspicious.
9:18 p.m. — La Grande police responded to V Avenue and Birch Street on a report of disturbance. Officers separated and counseled the parties.
