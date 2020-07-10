WEDNESDAY
5:15 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark Alvin Wisdom, 62, of North Powder, on accusations of interfering with making a report, four counts of menacing, four counts of pointing a firearm at another and unlawful possession of a weapon.
7:50 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of the theft of a vehicle from the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.
11:40 a.m. — A caller reported a prowler near a residence on the 3000 block of Birch Street, La Grande. Officers arrived and found the suspect was a relative of the homeowners.
2:47 p.m. — A resident on the 63100 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande, reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
4:05 p.m. — A caller on the 600 block of Fourth Street, Powder River, reported a dog in distress.
6:17 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about someone going through a dumpster on the 2000 block of Second Street. Subsequent reports about the same complaint in La Grande came in at 7:57 p.m. on the 2200 block of Island City and at 8:19 p.m. on the 1900 block of Fourth Street.
THURSDAY
7:49 a.m. — A caller reported someone left dogs in their vehicle with windows up at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City.
9:31 a.m. — A caller reported vandalism to a vehicle on the 2800 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Police responded and took a report.
10:58 a.m. — La Grande police cited an 18-year-old Elgin male for minor in possession of alcohol.
1:03 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of people shooting in a prohibited area off Fox Hill Road, La Grande. A deputy checked the area but did not find anyone.
1:29 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism to a sign on the 1900 block of Island Avenue.
3:11 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism to a building on the 2600 block of Second Street, La Grande.
9:22 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles caused a disturbance on the 1200 block of Cedar Street, Elgin.
