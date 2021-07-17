Wednesday, July 14
9:18 a.m. — A caller reported a kitten in traffic at South McAlister Road and Leonard Lane, Island City. An animal enforcement officer responded and retrieved the kitten.
10:05 a.m. — A caller on the 71800 block of Palmer Junction Road, Elgin, asked to speak to local law enforcement regarding possible animal neglect. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
1:43 p.m. — A caller asked to speak to an animal enforcement officer regarding threats about cats. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
3:48 p.m. — La Grande police received a request to check on a person having mental issues. An officer made contact and found the person was fine and explained options.
9:15 p.m. — La Grande police received a tip that juveniles were planning to fight at Greenwood Street and Adams Avenue. Local law enforcement checked out the area but did not find any fighting.
11:09 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a theft at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St. An officer made contact and took a report.
Thursday, July 15
6:09 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of a car prowler. An officer checked the area but did not find a prowler.
8:45 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 300 block of Inverness Street, Summerville. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
11:08 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 700 block of North Bellwood Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer made contact and planned to follow up.
11:12 a.m. — And a caller reported possible animal neglect on the 2000 block of First Street, La Grande. Dispatch logged information for animal enforcement.
4:53 p.m. — A caller told La Grande police someone stole clothes from Blue Mountain Coin-op Laundry, 712 20th St., La Grande. An officer made contact and took information.
8:30 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of juveniles riding bicycles in the road at Cove Avenue and Willow Street. An officer responded but did not find the riders.
10:37 p.m. — A caller reported a possible intoxicated driver on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and found everything was fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.