WEDNESDAY
8:08 a.m. — A caller on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande, asked for help with kittens that needed medical attention. The animal enforcement officer contacted the person. There was no information about the outcome.
1:05 p.m. — Fire services and law enforcement responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 284 for a fire.
4:36 p.m. — A caller reported a possible break-in at a home on the 1300 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin.
5:27 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 2100 block of Maple Street reported harassment by neighborhood youth
7:19 p.m. — La Grande police arrested a 34-year-old man for misdemeanors of menacing and disorderly conduct.
11:43 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary at a residence on the 2400 block of Riddle Road.
THURSDAY
9:41 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Cove Avenue for a burglary. Police took a report.
10:43 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Briann Danielle Leigh Lancaster, 35, of La Grande, on accusations of assault, menacing, criminal mischief and theft.
3 p.m. — Juveniles causing a disturbance at Riverside Park, La Grande, prompted a call for police. Officers talked to the youth.
8:45 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Jared Allen Riesterer, 23, on accusations of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
11:30 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Five Point Creek Road and Hilgard Lane, La Grande, for people making noise and shooting guns.
A deputy found juveniles at the scene and counseled them.
