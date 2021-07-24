Wednesday, July 21
10:07 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious male the night before was on the 500 block of Fourth Street, North Powder. The Union County Sheriff’s Office planned to provide an extra patrol through the area.
12:26 p.m. — A caller in the area of Highway 82 and Indian Creek Road, Elgin, reported seeing a cow with a bag on its head. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but did not find the cow.
1:50 p.m. — A caller at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, reported the theft of a debit card that someone has used. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
3:05 p.m. — A caller in the vicinity of 58300 Foothill Road, La Grande, reported the possible theft of a companion animal. An animal enforcement officer made contact and planned to follow up.
5:34 p.m. — A caller reported an injured cat on the 2600 block of Watson Road, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and took the cat to a veterinarian.
9:28 p.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took information.
10:25 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Maple Street because of a non-communicative 911 call. Police determined this was a disturbance and counseled the subjects involved.
Thursday, July 22
9:36 a.m. — A resident on the 700 block of North Bellwood Street, Union, asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy about an ongoing issue with the neighbors.
10:46 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande. Officers responded and separated the parties.
2:55 p.m. — A caller reported a dog was in a hot car on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. The owners returned before animal enforcement arrived.
4:31 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 2100 block of Maple Street, La Grande. An officer responded and warned two people for disorderly conduct.
6:17 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of U Avenue and Spruce Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrested a 40-year-old woman for disorderly conduct.
7:56 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about fireworks at a home on the 2000 block of Washington Avenue. An officer responded but no one answered the door.
8:49 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of 10200 South McAlister Road, La Grande. The deputy trespassed two people.
11:17 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2500 block of Fourth Street on a report of a burglary at a residence. The homeowner did not want to pursue a case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.