TUESDAY
6:17 a.m. — Emergency medical services and the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 72400 block of Palmer Junction Road, Elgin, for a traffic crash.
10:06 a.m. — A La Grande resident reported an ex-boyfriend continued to make unwanted contact.
3:09 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 2200 block of Island Avenue, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer arrived, found the animals in question were not in distress and talked to their owners.
7:02 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime.
8:41 p.m. — A resident of the 800 block of West Arch Street, Union, reported dogs that have killed chickens were in the yard.
9:35 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3200 block of Union Street on a complaint about vandalism. Police took a report.
10:19 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 63400 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande, to assist firefighters with a possible flare up of a site that was on fire that morning.
WEDNESDAY
12:38 a.m. — A male yelling outside on the 1200 block of Eighth Street, La Grande, prompted a call to police. Officers responded and found the person, who agreed to be quiet.
10:21 a.m. — A caller complained about a code violation on the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande.
10:24 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about animal neglect at Cedar Street and Fifth Avenue, Elgin.
1:01 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrived and separated the parties.
1:34 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible child abuse.
8:56 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of domestic violence on the 300 block of North 10th Street, Elgin. The sheriff’s office arrested Robert Leon Trump, 52, of Elgin, on accusations of fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
THURSDAY
6:31 a.m. — A caller reported a possible transient camp at Pioneer Park, La Grande. Police planned to provide extra patrols for the park.
1:48 p.m. — And the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a transient camp in the Umatilla National Forest off Summit Road, La Grande. A deputy will follow up.
3:44 p.m. — A caller in Elgin reported possible sex abuse. A Union County sheriff’s deputy will follow up.
5:57 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 70 block of North Eighth Avenue, Elgin. A deputy responded and explained options.
7:48 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue for a possible drunk driver. Officers arrested Gerald Orlan Dudek, 77, of North Powder, on accusations of driving under the influence of intoxicants, felony driving while suspended and hit-and-run.
9:29 p.m. — A caller reported a mentally ill person was wandering around La Grande in the area of Albany Street and R Avenue.
