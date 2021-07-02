Wednesday, June 30
7:10 a.m. — An Imbler resident reported two big white dogs went missing. The Union County Sheriff’s Office notified their owner the dogs were at an animal shelter.
9:09 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a bicycle rack from the 2000 block of Q Avenue.
3:54 p.m. — A North Powder resident reported being the victim of identity theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
7:50 p.m. — A caller reported a downed power line on the 1700 block of U Avenue, La Grande. Dispatch notified Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative.
7:52 p.m. — La Grande medics responded to Interstate 84 near milepost 256, a few miles west of La Grande, for a traffic crash.
7:55 p.m. — A caller reported tree limbs took down a power line at Court Avenue and Greenwood Street, La Grande. A call two minutes later reported downed power lines on the 2300 block of North Ash Street, La Grande, and at 7:58 p.m. a caller reported downed trees and power lines on the 1200 block of W Avenue, La Grande.
8:44 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s office received a report of a child locked in a car at McAlister Road and Gekeler Lane, La Grande. A deputy responded and returned the child to the parents.
9:08 p.m. — A caller reported fireworks going off in the area of Palmer Street and Hartford Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but did not find anyone setting off fireworks.
9:29 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 60 block of Rapid Run Loop on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers found some people were just being loud.
10:29 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesse Joe Shodin, 47, on a Union County secret indictment charging two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. The sheriff’s office also arrested him on a Union County parole and probation detainer.
Thursday, July 1
7:28 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 500 block of Fifth Street, North Powder.
9:04 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy assisted the U.S. Forest Service at a fire along Forest Five Point Creek Road near Hilgard.
11:27 a.m. — A dog bite was reported at 2632 Bearco Loop, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer took a report.
11:47 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Gerard A. Duberow, of La Grande, on a Louisville Metro Police Department warrant charging theft by deception and knowingly exploiting an adult.
3:36 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to assist the Elgin Rural Fire District in the area of 73900 Highway 82, Elgin, for a grassland fire.
9:13 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2800 block of Spruce Street on a report of a juvenile disturbance. Officers separated and counseled the people involved.
10:06 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Local law enforcement responded and warned one person for stalking.
