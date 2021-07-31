Wednesday, July 28
8:03 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Fourth Street and arrested a 29-year-old man who is a transient for theft of services.
10:53 a.m. — Emergency services responded to Highway 203 near Medical Springs for a crash. A Union County sheriff’s office arrested one subject on a parole and probation detainer.
5:01 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint from a business at La Grande Town Center, 2212 Island Ave., regarding an ongoing problem with people leaving garbage in the parking lot and stealing from a company vehicle. An officer responded and explained options.
5:08 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a disturbance at a residence on the 600 block of 16th Street. Officers arrived and requested medical assistance and took a report.
7 p.m. — La Grande police and fire responded to Second Street and Y Avenue for a vehicle fire.
10:14 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a person at Fir Street and Washington Avenue who urinated in public. An officer contacted the subject.
11:16 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Highway 204, Elgin, to assist with an illegal burn.
Thursday, July 29
8:12 a.m. — Local law enforcement and fire responded to the 58300 block of Foothill Road, La Grande, on a report of subjects having a campfire. The emergency personnel warned the subjects for having the fire and put it out.
12:46 p.m. — La Grande police responded to La Grande Town Center, 2212 Island Ave., for a business where a customer was disorderly and refusing to leave. Officers trespassed the person.
4:15 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 1500 block of Monroe Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer will follow up.
10 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a non-criminal weapon law violation at Ace Hardware, La Grande Town Center, 2212 Island Ave.
Friday, July 30
12:29 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Alan Proffitt, 35, on a Clackamas County warrant for first- and second-degree rape, first- and second-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree sex abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.