Wednesday, June 9
5:51 a.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of vandalism on the 700 block of K Avenue, La Grande.
9:49 a.m. — A caller complained about dogs on the loose on the 700 block of East Delta Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded and will follow up.
2:09 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Walnut Street on a report of harassment. An officer made contact and explained options.
2:24 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy observed five juveniles trespassing on the 100 block of Adams Avenue and trespassed each from the site.
3:30 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report for wolf depredation near Cove.
5:36 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disorderly tenant at the Moon Motel, 2116 Adams Ave. The officer explained options.
6:59 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault on the 1300 block of Alder Street, Elgin. A sheriff’s deputy made contact and will follow up.
8:05 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of W Avenue on a report of a careless driver. Officers issued a warning to juveniles.
Thursday, June 10
9:32 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person threatening self harm. Officers responded and found the subject willingly sought help.
9:49 a.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose in the area of Summerville Road and Highway 204 west of Elgin.
11:39 a.m. — A caller in the area of 70800 Summerville Road reported the theft of a bull. Local law enforcement made contact and took information.
2:24 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Adams Avenue on a report of vandalism. An officer took a report.
4:43 p.m. — A caller reported a person threw a piece of wood through a window on the 2200 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande. Police responded and arrested a 42-year-old man on misdemeanors of reckless endangering and second-degree criminal mischief.
10:11 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3200 block of Alder Street on a report of a juvenile causing a disturbance. Officers counseled all parties at the scene.
10:33 p.m. — A caller reported a person walked onto their porch and looked in the window. An officer located the subject and determined she was at the wrong house.
