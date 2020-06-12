WEDNESDAY
8:21 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about vandalism on the 400 block of Fir Street. An officer took a report.
9:48 a.m. — A caller reported the possible illegal sale of morel mushrooms on the 2400 block of Adams Avenue. An officer contacted the caller, who already reported the incident to the U.S. Forest Service.
11:41 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person suffering a mental or emotional crisis. Officers responded, and the person went to Grande Ronde Hospital for observation.
3:38 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported a burglary on the 200 block of Polk Avenue.
5:18 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism 4 miles north of La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked and determined the culprit responsible was the weather.
THURSDAY
11:19 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report that someone left children in a vehicle. The deputy found the vehicle and counseled the driver.
2:18 p.m. — Union County dispatch received three 911 calls from the same residence on the 64600 block of Orchard Road, La Grande. A deputy responded, and the situation was OK.
4:51 p.m. — A caller reported a horse on the loose at Fruitdale Lane and Mt. Glen Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy tried to contact the horse’s owner.
5:51 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a trailer from Mountain Life Church, 10700 Walton Road, Island City.
9:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of X Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties involved.
FRIDAY
1:23 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a vehicle theft on the 2200 block of 26th Street. Police took a report.
