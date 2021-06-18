Wednesday, June 16
6:01 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Spruce Street and S Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
10:02 a.m. — A caller on the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande, reported someone stole a laptop from a vehicle. An officer made contact and took a report.
12:25 p.m. — A caller reported cattle on the loose in the area of 71200 Palmer Junction Road, Elgin.
2:36 p.m. — A person waved down a Union County sheriff’s deputy at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, to report they were the victim of a hit-and-run. The person did not want to pursue charges but did exchange information.
7:06 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a careless bicycle rider at Cove Avenue and Cherry Street, La Grande. An officer responded and warned a juvenile.
10:10 p.m. — Local emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving injuries on the 59000 block of Foothill Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
Thursday, June 17
2:09 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of two trespasses at Community Stadium on Sixth Street on the Eastern Oregon University campus. An officer counseled two juveniles and returned them home.
3:22 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 3000 block of Walnut Street, La Grande. Officers responded and resolved the situation.
6:12 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2900 block of Fir Street on a report of a juvenile involved in a disturbance. Police found this situation did not rise to the level of an arrest.
6:16 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 70400 block of Simonson Lane, Elgin. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
10:12 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1400 block of X Avenue, La Grande. Police arrived and took a report.
3:20 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 1100 block of D Avenue. The caller did not want to pursue a case.
4:10 p.m. — A caller reported a child missing from the 1100 block of Alder Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, but someone found the child before the deputy arrived.
6:45 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street on a report of a disturbance. Officers determined civil courts will handle this situation.
9:23 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 82, Elgin, for a hit-and-run. Deputies arrested Dean Martin Landenberger, 53, for reckless driving, misdemeanor driving while suspended, hit-and-run and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.