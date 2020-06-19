WEDNESDAY
10:47 a.m. — A resident on the 600 block of Y Avenue, La Grande, asked to speak to an officer about the numerous cats in the neighborhood.
12:49 p.m. — La Grande police received a report from a resident about a fraudulent online account.
1:34 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sex crime in Elgin.
2:16 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.
3:25 p.m. — A La Grande resident complained to police about receiving scam calls.
4:25 p.m. — Another La Grande resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.
4:43 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of Elm Street on a call about vandalism.
THURSDAY
8:51 a.m. — Oregon State Police cited Shawn Lyle Haynes, 45, no fixed address, in La Grande, on a Union County warrant for three counts of telephonic harassment.
10:01 a.m. — A La Grande resident asked to speak to an officer about a scam. An officer explained options.
1:15 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about possible animal neglect at Walnut Street and O Avenue.
1:20 p.m. — An Elgin resident at South 15th Avenue and Birch Street reported the theft of a package. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
7:55 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of theft on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. Officers subsequently arrested Benjamin Eduard Helmenstein, 23, of Beaverton, on accusations of first-degree trespass, third-degree theft, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and three counts of assaulting an officer.
9:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1700 block of V Avenue for a disturbance. The parties involved were in a verbal dispute and resolved the situation.
9:51 p.m. — La Grande police in the span of about an hour received several complaints about fireworks, including at Greenwood Street and U Avenue and on the 2900 block of Depot Street. Police did not find who set off the fireworks.
