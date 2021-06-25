Wednesday, June 23
6:41 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a possible restraining order violation on the 68600 block of Highway 82, Imbler. Deputies resolved the situation.
8:59 a.m. — A caller reported cattle on the loose in the area of 68800 Craig Loop, Summerville. An animal enforcement officer made contact, and the owner responded to pick up the animals.
9:51 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 71800 block of Palmer Junction Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer planned to follow up.
11:32 a.m. — A resident on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande, asked to speak to law enforcement about an ongoing issue with someone trapping cats. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and will follow up.
2:11 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy arrived and warned the owner of the animal.
3:48 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person at Walmart, 11625 Island Ave., Island City. A deputy responded and arrested Kyle Christopher Blom, 27, on a Union County warrant for failure to appear, two Malheur County warrants for failure to appear and on a Washington State Department of Corrections warrant charging escape from community custody.
4:26 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence for a person threatening self-harm and notified the Center for Human Development for mental health services.
8:46 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office on a follow-up cited a Union juvenile for fourth-degree assault.
Thursday, June 24
2:25 a.m. — A caller reported a possible burglary at a home on the 1200 block of Alder Street, La Grande. Officers responded and instead of a burglar found an elderly neighbor, who walked home.
8:53 a.m. — A traffic stop at Island Avenue and Riddle Road, La Grande, led to the Union County Sheriff’s Office arresting Dalton Chase Tanzey, 26, for felon in possession of a restricted weapon and on a Umatilla County warrant for failure to appear for a weapon offense.
11:13 a.m. — A caller reported a possible game law violation at Morgan Lake, La Grande.
12:45 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2200 block of Fir Street on a report of a disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
5:17 p.m. — A caller reported a car prowler on the 1500 block of 21st Street, La Grande. An officer took down information.
5:43 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of V Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and gave options.
