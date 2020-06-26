WEDNESDAY
7:46 a.m. — Law enforcement responded to the 20 block of Highway 204, Elgin, for a possible assault or threat, but any suspects were gone before officers arrived.
12:51 p.m. — A La Grande caller on the 300 block of K Avenue reported vandalism. An officer contacted the caller and arranged for extra patrols through the neighborhood.
3:20 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog bite victim on the 62300 block of Leffel Road, La Grande. A deputy took a report.
4:23 p.m. — A caller reported a cow on the road at Hunter Road and Standley Lane, La Grande.
6:46 p.m. — A La Grande officer responded to the 60200 block of Foothill Road to remove an abandoned bicycle from the road.
9:20 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious male on the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, but no one suspicious was there when police arrived. The situation repeated at about 10:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Adams Avenue.
10:35 p.m. — A caller reported property damage on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
THURSDAY
8:01 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 11200 block of Keltz Lane, La Grande, to help with a horse stuck in a fence.
12:43 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint of a motorhome causing a traffic hazard at Walnut Street and U Avenue. Police previously warned the owner to move the vehicle within 48 hours.
4:01 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of property damage on the 69000 block of Merritt Lane, Elgin. A deputy will follow up.
5:48 p.m. — A caller reported an unattended child on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin. A deputy responded, and the sheriff’s office contacted child welfare services.
8:35 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue for a person causing a scene. The person was gone before police arrived.
9:21 p.m. — Another night, another complaint about people setting off fireworks, this time in the area of Second Street and Y Avenue, La Grande.
10:58 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism on the 800 block of Spring Avenue, La Grande. An officer took a report.
11:21 p.m. — A caller reported seeing a cougar near Fruitdale Lane and Hunter Road, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but did not spot a cougar.
11:28 p.m. — A La Grande caller reported a possible sex crime.
