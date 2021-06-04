Wednesday, June 2
7:33 a.m. — A resident on the 400 block of East Bryan Street, Union, reported an ongoing issue with a dog at large.
9:06 a.m. — A caller reported a dog at large on the 1300 block of X Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and returned the dog to its owner.
9:37 a.m. — A caller reported two dogs at large on the 1300 block of X Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer returned one dog to its owner and tried to find the second.
11:06 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office cited Scott David Matthews, 58, of Elgin, for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
12:49 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a dog on the 1600 block of Division Street, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer responded to try to find the dog.
5:02 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault victim at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
9:17 p.m. — A caller reported suspicious activity involving a vehicle on the 1300 block of Y Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded, and the subject said someone would move the vehicle.
Thursday, June 3
9:14 a.m. — A caller reported someone sleeping in the alley behind Nature’s Pantry, 1907 Fourth St., La Grande. An officer responded and the subject moved along.
10:59 a.m. — A Cove resident reported identity theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the person and explained options.
2:29 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office cited a 15-year-old male in Elgin for minor in possession and careless driving and cited another 15-year-old male in Elgin for minor in possession.
2:54 p.m. — A resident in the area of 70800 Summerville Road, a few miles north of Summerville, reported an ongoing issue with cattle at large. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
7:56 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Maple Street on a report of a disturbance. An officer counseled and separated the subjects.
10:33 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and the person moved along.
