WEDNESDAY
8:07 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Riverside Park for a male causing a disturbance. Police trespassed the person from the park.
9:28 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about harassment on the 1800 block of 26th Street. An officer contacted the two parties involved and advised them to leave each other alone.
12:33 p.m. — A caller complained about dogs on the loose on the 2900 block of Oak Street, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and warned two pet owners for allowing their dogs to be at large.
5:04 p.m. — A caller reported someone left a pet in a hot vehicle at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. The vehicle was gone when law enforcement arrived.
9:45 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a person living under the overpass on Island Avenue. The person agreed to leave in the morning.
THURSDAY
9:23 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of graffiti at May Lane and Cottonwood Road. Someone also painted over the vandalism.
1:19 p.m. — A caller asked to speak to La Grande police about a possible assault. A detective replied and took information.
1:28 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft at North Fifth Street and West Delta Avenue, Union.
4:45 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of child abuse.
4:54 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 1500 block of Monroe Avenue, La Grande.
7:04 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a child playing in the road on the 600 block of C Avenue. An officer responded and talked to the child and parent.
