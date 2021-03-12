Tuesday, March 9
1:21 a.m. — Oregon State Police cited Jennifer Louise Davis, 41, on a Union County warrant for second-degree burglary and first-degree and second-degree criminal mischief.
4:23 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Fourth Street and Adams Avenue for a person standing in the middle of the intersection. Police advised the person to move along, and he did.
Wednesday, March 10
5:32 a.m. — A caller reported a break-in to a shed on the 1400 block of Balm Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and will follow up.
8:52 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Fifth Street and assisted with a person experiencing mental illness.
1:22 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 90 block of South Eighth Avenue, Elgin, on a report of a suspicious person. Deputies arrested Jeffrey Jacob Hamilton. 34, for possession of methamphetamine and on a Washington Department of Corrections warrant for failure to register as a felony sex offender. Deputies also cited him on two Clatsop County warrants for failure to appear in a misdemeanor theft case.
2:15 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a report that Oregon State Police out of Medford cited Nathan William Crouch, 30, on a Union County warrant for failure to appear on charges of two counts of taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation of wildlife law or rule, restrictions on hunting with artificial light and wasting wildlife.
4 p.m. — Oregon State Police reported livestock was loose on the 71100 block of Highway 82, Elgin.
4:22 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 62200 block of Robin Road, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and counseled the parties.
5:01 p.m. — A La Grande officer spotted a disabled vehicle blocking traffic at Second Street and Lake Avenue and rendered assistance.
10:53 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots in the area of the 2000 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. Officers responded but did not find anyone shooting.
Thursday, March 11
10:44 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse or neglect on the 2300 block of Q Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and gave options.
4:46 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Island Avenue on a report of a careless driver. The officer found and counseled the driver.
5:19 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Garden Club Park at the corner of Y Avenue and Depot Street on a report of a misdemeanor assault. An officer made contact and will follow up.
5:24 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a traffic sign was down at Pierce Road and Highway 203, La Grande. The dispatch center notified the Oregon Department of Transportation.
9:43 p.m. — A caller reported a male causing a disturbance on the 200 block of Fir Street, La Grande. Police responded. The caller did not want to pursue charges, and the male went home for the night.
10:52 p.m. — A caller reported a subject on the 200 block of Fir Street who might drive while intoxicated. Officers responded and one gave the person a ride home.
Friday, March 12
2:51 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime.
