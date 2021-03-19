Wednesday, March 17
8:13 a.m. — A caller reported horses on the loose in the area of North Cove and East Bryan streets, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded and returned the horses to their owner.
12:38 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible animal neglect on the 70500 block of Summerville Road north of Summerville. An animal enforcement officer responded and will follow up.
12:54 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Amanda Pauline McCarthy, 30, for felony driving while suspended.
6:26 p.m. — La Grande police received a third-party report of possible child abuse. An officer made contact and will follow up.
10:18 p.m. — A caller complained about loud music that was going since the afternoon at a residence on the 1900 block of First Street, La Grande. An officer responded, and the resident said he would turn down the music.
Thursday, March 18
5:58 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of D Avenue on a report of a disturbance and warned one person for disorderly conduct.
9:26 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a request for a welfare check of a person threatening self-harm. The subject, however, was fine.
9:43 a.m. — La Grande police responded to another request for a welfare check. This was at a different location than the previous call, and the situation was fine.
12:29 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Sixth Street on a report of disorderly conduct. Police arrested Cory Lee Hamilton, 36, for two counts of menacing and one count each of first-degree animal abuse, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
10:18 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, on a report of an assault. Police cited Devon Thomas Hall, 21, for harassment and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.