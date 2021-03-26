Wednesday, March 24
10:17 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Foothill Road, La Grande, on a call about illegal dumping. The deputy arrested one person at the scene.
10:39 a.m. — A caller reported vandalism at Benton Park, La Grande. An officer responded to the park and referred the matter to the La Grande Parks and Recreation Department.
11:19 a.m. — A caller reported a vehicle struck a cat at 26th Street and Mulholland Drive, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer found the cat and tried to locate its owner.
4:13 p.m. — La Grande police cited and released Monty Ray Hoadley, 52, of La Grande, on a Baker County warrant for five counts of contempt of court.
Thursday, March 25
7:16 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of Third Street for a traffic accident. An officer made contact and will follow up.
11:02 a.m. — Local emergency services responded to Interstate 84 near milepost 259, La Grande, for a traffic crash. Officers assisted medics at the scene.
12:28 p.m. — A caller reported a restraining order violation on the 62900 block of Buchanan Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
3:29 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 90 block of North 17th Avenue, Elgin, and counseled a person for misusing 911.
7:19 p.m. — A caller reported the possible theft of a vehicle from the 300 block of 20th Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took information to follow up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.