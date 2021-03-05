Wednesday, March 3
9:45 a.m. — The parking enforcement officer attempted to tow a vehicle due to an ordinance violation at V Avenue and Spruce Street, La Grande. But the tow had to wait until later.
12:16 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 900 block of Main Avenue for a civil dispute. The situation required follow up.
4:27 p.m. — A caller reported cougar tracks on the 90 block of Cedar Street, La Grande. Law enforcement notified the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
5:28 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a resident suffering a mental crisis. Police responded and notified mental health services.
6:04 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible child abuse.
6:41 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a misdemeanor assault at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. A deputy responded and will follow up.
11:02 p.m. — A caller reported a car prowler in the parking lot of Wells Manor, 1601 Albany St., La Grande. An officer checked the area but found no one suspicious.
11:55 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported telephonic harassment. An officer contacted the two parties involved and warned one of them.
Thursday, March 4
7:13 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible trespass at a residence on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. Officers responded and will follow up.
10:46 a.m. — A caller reported three dogs at large in the area of Fourth and D streets, North Powder. Dispatch logged information for the animal enforcement officer.
12:17 p.m. — The Union County dispatch center received several noncommunicative 911 calls from a La Grande location. An officer responded and determined the calls came from a 2-year-old child with a cellphone.
4:58 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile causing a disturbance at a residence on the 300 block of 20th Street, La Grande. Local law enforcement responded, but the juvenile calmed down and there was nothing more to report.
6:23 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jody Howell, 20, of Elgin, for luring a minor.
7:51 p.m. — A caller complained about loud juveniles at Jackson Avenue and Maple Street, La Grande. An officer responded but did not find the juveniles.
9:42 p.m. — A caller complained about loud noise on the 700 block of North Bellwood Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and told the subjects to keep it down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.