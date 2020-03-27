WEDNESDAY
12:42 p.m. — Law enforcement received a report of a vehicle not yielding for an ambulance on the 11600 block of Island Avenue, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and issued a citation.
4:45 p.m. — La Grande police received a noise complaint on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue. An officer responded and told people to keep it down.
4:56 p.m. — A caller reported aggressive dogs on the 800 block of South Third Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded, returned the dogs to their home and left a notice for their owner.
7:07 p.m. — A caller in Union reported a disturbance on the 1000 block of South Main Street. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and warned the subject about making too much noise.
8:32 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of loud bangs in the area of Riverside Park. Law enforcement responded but found no one in the area.
THURSDAY
9:10 a.m. — A caller reported two dogs chased horses in the area of 300 Inverness Street, Summerville. An animal enforcement officer responded and cited the owner of the dogs.
9:59 a.m. — A caller in Cove reported animal abuse. The Union County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the situation.
12:09 p.m. — La Grande police received a request to check on someone. An officer responded, and the person in question went to the hospital. Police also took a report.
4:35 p.m. — La Grande police cited three La Grande teens: an 18-year-old for first-degree theft and unlawful entry into a vehicle; a 17-year-old for first-degree theft and unlawful entry into a vehicle; and a 15-year-old for juvenile in possession of a firearm and theft by receiving.
7:52 p.m. — A caller reported someone throwing garbage around on the 2700 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande. Police arrived. The person decided to clean up the mess.
8:27 p.m. — Law enforcement received a report of several loud bangs in the area of the 62100 block of Mount Glen Road. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but did not find any cause.
9:10 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 300 block of Adams Avenue for a disturbance. Officers told the people involved to lower the volume.
10:28 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a North Powder residence for a domestic disturbance. Deputies found the situation did not rise to the level of a crime.
