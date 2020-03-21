WEDNESDAY
9:31 a.m. — A caller on the 1700 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, asked to speak to an officer about littering.
2:02 p.m. — A North Powder resident asked to speak to an animal enforcement officer about animal cruelty.
2:30 p.m. — A caller on the 260 block of May Lane, La Grande, reported a dog on the loose. The animal enforcement officer did not find the dog.
2:33 p.m. — Law enforcement received a call about a dog on the loose 4 miles north of La Grande. The animal enforcement officer found the dog.
3:31 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a gun theft on the 1000 block of 22nd Street.
4:41 p.m. — A careless driver on an all-terrain vehicle in La Grande prompted calls to police. Police did not find the driver.
8:33 p.m. — A loud party on the 1700 block of Y Avenue, La Grande, prompted a call to police. Officers arrived, and the partiers agreed to turn down the volume.
THURSDAY
8:49 a.m. — A Union resident on the 200 block of North Main Street reported their rabbit lost.
9:51 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of cows on the loose at Craig Loop and Dry Creek Lane, Summerville. A deputy did not find cows on the road.
1:02 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a careless driver at Cherry Street and Russell Avenue, La Grande. The deputy talked to the driver.
4:52 p.m. — La Grande police and emergency services responded to a vehicle crash and report of an injury at 27th Street and Cove Avenue, La Grande.
6:31 p.m. — La Grande police received a call about animal cruelty on the 500 block of Penn Avenue.
8:29 p.m. — Police and emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash on Island Avenue between Albany Street and the Interstate 84 interchange. One of the vehicles involved was the La Grande Police Department’s 2018 Dodge Durango. The other was a 2020 Nissan NV200 passenger van, according to La Grande police. The driver of the Nissan passenger van was uninjured.
The officer in the Durango suffered minor injuries. An ambulance took the officer to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, for treatment.
Oregon State Police is handling this investigation.
“In situations such as this, where a police vehicle is involved, another police agency has been asked to investigate the crash,” according to the statement from La Grande police. The city police department also reported additional information will come from state police after it completes the investigation.
