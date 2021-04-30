Wednesday, April 28
9:08 a.m. — A caller complained about a barking dog in the area of Depot Street and Y Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and would follow up.
11:04 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about trespassing at a residence on the 300 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded, and the subject was moving out.
2:39 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 700 block of 18th Street for a domestic disturbance and the situation calmed down.
3:51 p.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog at large on the 800 block of N Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer went looking for the dog.
6:52 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 2100 block of Fir Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police cited a 37-year-old man for second-degree disorderly conduct.
8:06 p.m. — A caller reported a break-in at a storage unit on the 1900 block of U Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and would provide extra patrols.
10:20 p.m. — A caller reported suffering a bite from an aggressive dog on the 2300 block of Spruce Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
Thursday, April 29
12:18 a.m. — A caller reported a female screaming in the area of Bubbles Laundry, 2001 Adams Ave. Local law enforcement responded, checked a wide area but did not find the female.
7:01 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a fight on the 500 block of Second Street. Officers responded and separated the parties involved in the disturbance.
8:53 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of sexual abuse in Union.
12:19 p.m. — A caller complained about a dog on the loose on the 400 block of F Street, North Powder. An animal enforcement officer responded and warned the dog’s owners.
5:35 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue for a juvenile disturbance. Officers at the scene took a report.
7:50 p.m. — A resident on the 69100 block of Myers Road, Summerville, reported mail theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
9:57 p.m. — A caller reported possible vandalism on the 700 block of Crook Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took information.
