Wednesday, May 12
7:53 a.m. — A caller reported a transient left garbage on the 2700 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. The property owner disposed of the items.
8:17 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2600 block of Island Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Police separated the parties and referred them to civil court to handle the matter.
12:21 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported a burglary on the 1400 block of T Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
1:39 p.m. — A caller reported finding kittens in the area of 10400 South A Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
6:50 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a male causing a disturbance at Grande Ronde Fitness Club, 2214 Adams Ave., then leaving and kicking cars. Local law enforcement responded and arrested a 60-year-old man for second-degree disorderly conduct.
9:07 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 600 block of 13th Street on a domestic violence call between a male and female. Officers arrested Britt Evan Wade II, 25, of La Grande, for menacing, strangulation and felony fourth-degree assault.
Thursday, May 13
6:44 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of 26th Street on a report of a suspicious person. Officers arrived, and the subject moved along.
12 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about suspicious people going door to door on the 3200 block of Columbia Street. An officer checked the area but did not find the subjects.
2:48 p.m. — A caller reported ongoing issues with dogs at large on the 200 block of N Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and counseled the owner of the dogs.
4:28 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible stolen property on the 1300 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and will follow up.
8:18 p.m. — A caller reported suspicious circumstances on the 1600 block of K Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took information to follow up.
