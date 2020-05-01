WEDNESDAY
1:53 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism on the 2300 block of Q Avenue.
8:23 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy told campers at the Mount Emily Recreation Area about 4 miles north of La Grande to move along because the site is closed.
12:10 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse or neglect on the 65700 block of Grays Corner Road, Cove.
1:09 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vandalism on the 73800 block of Gordon Creek Road, Elgin.
5:28 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Third Street on a report of a person in crisis. Police contacted the person, who lives with mental illness but was OK.
7:28 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police troopers responded to the first block of Highway 82, Elgin, for a domestic disturbance. Law enforcement officers talked to the people involved.
THURSDAY
11:45 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3000 block of Umatilla Street for someone having a mental health issue.
2:28 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Rachel Jannie McCall, 38, of La Grande, for third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mistreatment, aggravated harassment and resisting arrest.
7:14 p.m. — A caller reported cows on the loose at Courtney Lane and Highway 82, Summerville.
8:54 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin, for a domestic disturbance and separated the parties involved.
FRIDAY
12:26 a.m. — A caller reported cattle on the road at Summerville and Sandridge roads, Imbler. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and moved the bovines off the road.
• Recent Oregon State Police arrests and citations:
April 26 — Dioh Sese Mukete, 32, for speeding (100 mph in a 70 mph zone) and reckless driving.
