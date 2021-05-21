Wednesday, May 19
10:46 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Ace Hardware, 2212 Island Ave., No. 290, on a call for shoplifting.
11:44 a.m. — A caller reported cows were loose on the 200 block of Cedar Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy put the cows back in the pasture.
1:38 p.m. — A caller reported a loud disturbance on the 700 block of North Bellwood Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the subjects.
1:43 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of Walton Road and Buchanan Lane, La Grande, on a report of a lamb at large. The owner returned and gathered the lamb.
1:54 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1600 block of Seventh Street, La Grande. An officer took a report.
4:53 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 100 block of 20th Street for a disturbance and trespassed one person.
5:57 p.m. — A caller reported youths speeding on four-wheelers on the 500 block of South Fourth Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy counseled the children and their parents.
10:54 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle was running for more than two hours on the 900 block of Sunset Drive, La Grande. An officer responded, turned off the vehicle and returned the keys to the owner.
Thursday, May 20
6:39 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a noise complaint on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue and counseled one person.
11:32 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 500 block of Adams Avenue for a disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
7:35 p.m. — A caller on Fruitdale Lane, La Grande, reported a person was the victim of a dog bite. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
8:15 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the area of 58800 Highway 203 about dogs chasing cattle. Dispatch logged the information for animal enforcement.
8:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1800 block of G Avenue for a noise complaint. An officer took information.
8:38 p.m. — Local law enforcement received another complaint about a dog bite, this time on the 900 block of Sunset Drive, La Grande. An officer took a report.
Friday, May 21
12:19 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square on a noise complaint. Officers cited Matthew Andrew Pedersen, 53, for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
