WEDNESDAY
7:59 a.m. — La Grande police stopped a driver who was using a cellphone and counseled the person about driving while using handheld electronic devices.
12:20 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy found a transient camp off the U.S. Forest Service 100 Road near Union.
3:50 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about possible child neglect in Island City.
8:36 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received another complaint about possible child neglect, this time in Cove.
THURSDAY
10:01 a.m. — A caller reported goats on the loose on the 63200 block of Wolf Creek Lane, North Powder.
2:43 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible sex abuse.
3:48 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 200 block of First Street, North Powder.
5:42 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3000 block of Q Avenue for a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
9:39 p.m. — A La Grande police officer reported a tree leaning on power lines at H Avenue and 16th Street. Dispatch contacted the public works department and the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.