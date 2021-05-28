Wednesday, May 26
6:59 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1800 block of 26th Street for a disturbance and explained options.
11:42 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary at Howell's Nursery, 10707 S. Walton Road, Island City. A deputy responded and took a report.
2:53 p.m. — A caller reported baby goats were loose at Second and Patton streets, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer contacted their owner to get the goats.
3:24 p.m. — La Grande police took a report for identity theft and explained options to the victim.
4:17 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 1200 block of Hill Street, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the parties involved.
4:52 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the theft of guns from the 56700 block of
Lowell Road, Union. A deputy made contact and took down information.
6:49 p.m. — A resident on Dove Road, La Grande, reported a dog bit a person, who went to a hospital emergency department. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
10:34 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Mamacita’s International Grill, 2003 Fourth St., La Grande, on a report of a disturbance. Officers escorted a person from the business.
Thursday, May 27
12:02 a.m. — A resident on the 700 block of South Second Street, Union, called for assistance for a person causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and arrested a 30-year-old woman for trespass.
6:55 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on the 200 block of Second Street, North Powder, and took a report for a burglary.
10:31 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Fourth Street for a disturbance. Officers separated the parties involved.
2:53 p.m. — Oregon State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance on Interstate 83 near milepost 272.
5:42 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square for a disturbance. An officer counseled the party.
9:25 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1500 block of 21st Street on a call about a possible stalking situation. Police arrested Sean Robert Stellings, 26, for a stalking order violation.
10:47 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence in Elgin for a person threatening self harm. The deputy gave the person a courtesy ride.
