WEDNESDAY
8:20 a.m. — A caller in Summerville asked to speak to someone with the Union County Sheriff’s Office about options for moving some cattle. A deputy contacted the person and discussed the situation.
10:54 a.m. — A caller reported vandalism to a vehicle on the 2500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
11:45 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 800 block of Grandy Avenue for a possible fight. Officers separated the people involved and determined the incident did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
2:33 p.m. — A caller on the 67100 block of Miller Lane, Union, reported someone was the victim of a dog bite. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
8:42 p.m. — A caller reported a careless driver on the 200 block of 16th Street, La Grande. A call 11 minutes later reported a careless driver on the 700 block of West Delta Street, Union. Law enforcement did not find the drivers.
10:34 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of 21st Street for a possible residential burglary.
THURSDAY
10:20 a.m. — A caller reported a vehicle struck a cat on the 2100 block of Second Street, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and took the cat to an animal care center.
1:32 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported harassment. An officer contacted the person, took information and referred that to a domestic violence detective.
3:40 p.m. — A caller reported horses on the loose on Deal Canyon Road, La Grande. Dispatch contacted the owners of the horses, which were returned.
4:42 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office cited Mitchell Dean Day, 50, of Union, on accusations of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
5:48 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request to check on the welfare of an Elgin resident who has mental health issues. A deputy determined the person was fine.
9:12 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a request to check on someone also suffering mental or emotional problems. The person also was deemed OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.