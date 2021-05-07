Wednesday, May 5
9:18 a.m. — An Elgin resident asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy about telephonic harassment. A deputy responded and explained options.
11:07 a.m. — La Grande police received a report about a dog bite on the 2500 block of Spruce Street. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
11:53 a.m. — La Grande police and medical services responded to Seventh Street and N Avenue for a traffic crash involving injuries.
12:53 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 1600 block of Monroe Avenue, La Grande.
1:25 p.m. — An Elgin resident reported a fight that occurred Tuesday, May 4. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
4:19 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Jakob Avenue on a report of indecent exposure at a loud party. Officers resolved the situation.
11:33 p.m. — A caller reported a possible intoxicated driver on the 200 block of Depot Street, La Grande. Officers responded and found the subject’s vehicle in a driveway.
Thursday, May 6
6:52 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of stalking from the 73200 block of Kingsbury Lane, Elgin. A deputy made contact and explained options.
9:23 a.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of O Avenue, La Grande, reported a burglary that occurred some time ago. An officer made contact and explained options.
11:29 a.m. — An Elgin resident on the 700 block of North 14th Avenue asked for assistance regarding telephonic harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
2:05 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies determined the situation did not rise to the level of a crime.
3:26 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to Buchanan Lane and McAlister Road, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies counseled the parties involved.
4:38 p.m. — La Grande police and medical services responded to Jefferson Avenue and Chestnut Street for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
5:16 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of Third Street and Rapid Run Loop for a trespasser. Police arrested Rocky Ray Parsons, 37, for first-degree trespass and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
7:46 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1700 block of Z Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
11:27 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of a sex crime in Island City.
