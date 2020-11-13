Wednesday, Nov. 11
9:23 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 400 block of Lincoln Street, Union. A Union County Sheriff’s deputy responded and found the situation was a verbal argument.
11:40 a.m. — A La Grande police officer spotted and removed debris in the road in the area of 26th Street and Cove Avenue.
1:26 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for contact in the area of East Bryan and North Gale streets, Union, regarding possible fraud. A deputy explained options.
5:35 p.m. — Banner Bank, 2720 Island Ave., La Grande, reported finding a bank card. An officer responded to attempt to find the card’s owner.
8:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue for a disturbance. Police arrested Justin Ray Hammer, 28, for violating a restraining order.
Thursday, Nov. 12
12:06 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to the 58100 block of Foothill Road, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers determined the people involved were arguing.
4:54 p.m. — La Grande police received a request to remove a person refusing to wear a mask on a public bus at the Northeast Oregon Transit Building, 2204 E. Penn Ave. The situation was resolved before police arrived.
5:27 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of South 11th Avenue, Elgin, for a juvenile causing a disturbance. A deputy arrived then separated and counseled the parties.
7:54 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Fifth Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties and warned them for disorderly conduct.
11:35 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about noise in the area of the 600 block of Caddie Street, Cove. A deputy responded and determined the noise was fireworks. The subjects said they would keep it down.
Friday, Nov. 13
12:33 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of Gekeler Lane and 16th Street on a call about a disturbance. Police arrested Tarandeep Chohan, 24, for violating a restraining order.
1:22 a.m. — A La Grande resident reported telephonic harassment. An officer made contact and explained options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.