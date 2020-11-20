Wednesday, Nov. 18
5:10 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person on the 800 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Police responded but did not find anyone suspicious.
1:01 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a recent burglary at Buffalo Peak Golf Course, 1224 E. Fulton St., Union. A deputy took information and will follow up.
3:26 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime.
6:54 p.m. — An Elgin resident reported the theft of an iPhone. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, retrieved the phone and returned it to the owner.
Thursday, Nov. 19
6:48 a.m. — La Grande police on the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue arrested a 14-year-old male for second-degree theft and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
9:58 a.m. — La Grande police received a report from Second Street of animal abuse. The animal enforcement officer responded and took information.
10:25 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of North First Street, Union, on a report of a burglary in progress. Deputies arrived and found new homeowners were moving in.
5:33 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance at Max Square. Police arrived, determined this was an argument and separated the parties.
8:45 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for contact regarding suspicious circumstances on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. An officer made contact and determined a subject was suffering from mental illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.