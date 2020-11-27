Wednesday, Nov. 25
10:05 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy received a report of a minor in possession of tobacco at Cove School, 803 Main St., Cove. The deputy issued a citation.
4:21 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1700 block of Gekeler Lane on a report of a possible theft. An officer determined the report was unfounded.
5:56 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Cove Avenue. An officer contacted the subject who did not wish to report the vehicle as stolen.
7 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 700 block of 20th Street for a disturbance. An officer separated the parties.
7:57 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of someone suffering a mental crisis. The subject went to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
9:04 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of Sixth Street for an assault. Police arrested Buddy Wayne Johnson, 38, for second-degree assault.
Thursday, Nov. 26
1:35 a.m. — A caller reported loud music on the 1600 block of Albany Street, La Grande. An officer responded, and the party agreed to turn down the music.
7:27 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 2700 block of Bearco Loop. Officers determined the parties were in an argument and separated them.
9:39 a.m. — A caller on Cherry Street, La Grande, reported a barking dog.
10:05 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary at a business on the 2200 block of 26th Street. An officer made contact and took a report.
12:18 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane. An officer responded and found everyone was OK.
7:40 p.m. — A caller reported a possible intoxicated driver on the 500 block of 16th Street, La Grande. An officer checked and found the vehicle unoccupied.
9:43 p.m. — A La Grande caller on the 2700 block of Empire Drive reported a vehicle blocking the driveway. Someone moved the vehicle before police arrived.
